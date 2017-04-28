Alameda Beef 4-H plans exchange trip

Alameda beef 4-H students are preparing for an exchange trip coordinated by Heritage Canada. The trip will take eight students to Oil Springs, Ont. for one week during August of this year. As it is an exchange trip, there will also be eight to 10 Ontario students coming here at the end of June also.

The trip will take the 4-H students to the place where oil was first discovered in Canada. The students will learn more about Oil Springs and the early days of oil discovery. They will also do some sight seeing, taking time at Canada’s Wonderland theme park and visiting the Niagara Falls.

Reegan Frey, member of the club, said, “I think it will be really fun.” She shared that the visit to Canada’s wonderland was something she was very much looking forward to.

