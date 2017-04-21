Support for local libraries continues

The Southeast Regional Board met April 8 to discuss the future of the regional libraries. The board voted in favor of replacing the funding cut by provincial budget cuts. This will be done by increasing the municipal grant rate by $5.77 per capita. This action will allow funding to be restored to the local libraries almost in full.

For the time being, library services will remain intact and some services may now resume. This funding only applies to the Southeast Regional library. Many other libraries across the province are still facing major cuts. This is also only a temporary fix, as this will only apply to 2017 and some of 2018. Action is still needed to secure provincial funding for the future.

To read more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!