Soups a plenty

Oxbow Healthcare Auxiliary host soup and sandwich fundraiser

With over eight varieties of soup and six sandwich selections, the Oxbow Healthcare Auxiliary hosted a very successful soup and sandwich fundraiser April 12.

There were well over 100 people in attendance at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, where the fundraiser was held.

The auxiliary holds various fundraisers to purchase things and support the residents and patients of the Galloway Health Centre. Their hope is to fundraise enough money to support the addition of a garage for a handicap van and to house the local ambulance.

“The social aspect of this is our favourite,” said auxiliary president, Alison Duncan, RN. “This is a real snapshot of our community.”

To read more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!