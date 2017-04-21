OPHS artwork travels Saskatchewan

Three students’ artwork from Oxbow Prairie Horizons School is being featured in a traveling art show.

The artwork to be featured was narrowed down to 17 finalists from over 40 submitted works. Five students submitted work from Oxbow, with three receiving notice of being finalists – Emily Creusot, Sam Munholland and Erin Stewart.

Creusot submitted a stencil of a helicopter dropping hearts over a cityscape. Munholland’s work features two girls kissing with rainbow raindrops flowing overhead. Stewart submitted an intricate pencil drawing of a face with a quote.

