Small communities positively impacted by volunteers

National Volunteer Week is recognized from April 23 to 29. With many summer sport programs starting this month, National Volunteer Week is coming at the perfect time.

Small communities run on the support from volunteers.

Whether you are coaching or organizing a ball team, reading to children at the library, playing games with the residents at the Villa or Sunset Haven, or even helping a neighbor; all volunteering serves a great purpose.

Volunteer Canada released statistics regarding volunteering across the country. They estimate that six in 10 Canadians have volunteered at some point. Their data also shows that the top 25 per cent of volunteers commit to over 77 per cent of total volunteer hours.

