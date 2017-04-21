Milk containers now accepted at Sarcan

Start saving those milk jugs and coffee creamer containers.

Sarcan and Environment Canada have released information that adds milk containers to the list of recyclables accepted at local Sarcan recycling facilities.

These changes went into place April 1 and milk containers with best before dates marked after that date are eligible for the Sarcan recycling.

“We have been very pleased by the positive reaction we’ve received so far from our customers across the province,” Executive Director of SARC and SARCAN Recycling, Amy McNeil said.

