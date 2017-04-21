Meet the Naha horse team

A three-person team consisting of David Nahashewsky and his two daughters, Teresa and Stacey along with their friend and support person, Dave Adamson, left Pierson, Man. on Sunday April 9 with their six horses and pull along camper.

They are destined for Whiterock, .B.C, traveling the whole way by horseback. They stopped in Carnduff to rest overnight April 10 and went through Oxbow April 12, stopping at the Oxbow Health Care Auxiliary soup and sandwich lunch.

Nahashewsky originally conceived the idea to travel across the country by horseback over 10 years ago. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2001, which is now in remission, Nahashewsky said, “it makes you think differently when you get scared like that.”

Daughter Teresa quoted the popular Tim McGraw song in saying, “it makes you want to live like you were dying”.

Teresa and Stacey were both excited to join their father on his journey. Teresa quit her job to join her father on his journey and Stacey took three months off in preparation for the trip.

“We are doing this for fun, for the experience,” said Stacey.

