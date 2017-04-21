Facelift for the Museum

The Ralph Allen Memorial Museum in Oxbow is getting a much-needed facelift after being awarded a grant from the Community Initiative Fund.

The museum used seed money allocated to them from the Jim Armstrong bequest along with the grant to make these renovations possible. The grant totalled $25,000 and will allow for some major renovations to take place. The renovations, which started last year, are planned to last well into 2018.

Renovations completed last year by Calvin Morrow and his team included the back stairwell and entryway, as well as two rooms upstairs. These rooms have previously been used as staged bedrooms, sewing room and a child’s room. They plan to have them restaged before May for their season kick off BBQ.

Renovations continue this year, with new windows being installed in the upstairs rooms by Ted Dalziel and Alan Morris. The plan is to make further renovations to the upstairs, as well as to the freight shed. The freight shed holds the furnace, which will be replaced by an energy efficient model. The museum also hopes to remodel the bathroom to make it handicap accessible. Replacing the upstairs windows will assist in climate control and energy efficiency as well.

To read more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald-Gazette today!