Drilling numbers on the rise

Growth in the oil and gas industry is allowing some residents to breathe a sigh of relief following a long and difficult downturn in the industry.

The Saskatchewan government released numbers for the first quarter of this year on April 10 that were more than double those seen the year prior.

Energy and Resources Minister, Dustin Duncan said, “An increase of more than 450 wells drilled is an optimistic indicator for our oil industry and, by extension, Saskatchewan’s economic outlook for the year ahead.”

