Landowners joined Simply Ag and the Lower Souris Watershed Committee in learning about species at risk in our area. The workshop was held in Carnduff on April 12 at the Friendship Centre.

Simply Ag states that “species at risk is a term for a plant or animal species with a low or declining population that are at risk of disappearing or which are sensitive to human disturbance or natural events.”

