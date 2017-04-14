Residents “drop everything” to support local libraries

Drop Everything and Read campaign receives huge community support

Southeast regional libraries participated in a province-wide campaign to “Drop Everything and Read” (DEAR) in support of libraries.

The library system is facing cuts of 58 per cent throughout the province as a result of the new 2017 provincial budget released last month. Communities around the province responded this week by attending their local libraries’ DEAR events to read, submit petitions, and submit pictures and letters to their MLAs.

The Herald-Gazette attended DEAR events in both Carnduff (Thursday April 6) and Oxbow (Friday April 7). Residents in both communities offered their thoughts on the cuts to the library systems.

Russell Bayliss, who attended the DEAR event in Carnduff, stated, “I am extremely disappointed. This is really leaving out rural families by getting rid of funding to both STC and libraries. The cuts to the loan program from other libraries are very frustrating.”

Rev. Kathy Kyle, also in attendance at the Carndufff DEAR event, said, “What does this say about the rural population? Do we have no significance? We are being isolated from information and services.”

