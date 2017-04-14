Oxbow minor hockey awards given out

The Oxbow Minor Hockey awards were held Monday, April 3. The following is a list of awards and award recipients, as submitted by Lian Heiser:

The Bernie Renneberg Memorial Most Dedicated Player award, sponsored by Dorothy Renneberg, was awarded to Katch Hitchens (Novice #1), Cayden Snell (Novice #2), Jackson Hansen (Atom #1) and Thomas Harrison (Atom #2).

The Top Forward Player award, sponsored by Danny and Diane Merkley, was awarded to Jacob Mayer (Atom #1) and Tayson Dietze (Atom #2).

The Doug Munn Memorial Top Forward Player award, sponsored by Harold and Phila Munn, was awarded to Austin Sawatsky (Novice #1) and Marshall Scott (Novice #2).

