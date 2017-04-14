Lessons learned

Every week I share with you the lessons I have learned the week prior.

First off, I learned that small communities can really rally together in big ways. I am in amazement at the dedication of our library staff, as well as the support they have of our communities.

I attended two of the Drop Everything and Read events held in our communities and the level of support and passion about our libraries was so impressive. I am always amazed to see our region rally together to support our rural communities. The residents of both Oxbow and Carnduff are so passionate about the services the libraries provide and the detriment we face with those services cut.

This week also taught me that I will never quite get used to how quickly my son grows up. At only 15 months old, he is already so independent. He will now only eat if he can feed himself the meal. He uses his fork and spoon so well and loves feeding himself.

I was hit hard by the fact that my baby isn’t a baby anymore. It amazes me how quickly time passes and I am holding on so tightly trying to soak up every bit of it before we move on to the next stage.

I also learned this week that while I appreciate road bans because it offers my husband a well-deserved break and time off with the family; I am so ready for things to move forward. We have so many plans that go on hold during road bans.

Not to mention that my hard-working husband does not appreciate sitting at home as much as one would think. I love his work ethic and although we like him home, he is much happier to have work to do.

I hope you all enjoy your Easter holiday with family and friends. Thank you for reading!