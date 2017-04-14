Fundraising for a gazebo

Ladies Auxiliary hosts soup and sandwich lunch at Sunset Haven

Family, friends and community members were invited to join the residents at Sunset Haven for a soup and sandwich lunch hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary on Wednesday afternoon.

A silver collection was taken at the door and funds raised will be allocated towards installing a new gazebo for the residents to enjoy. There were over 70 people in attendance for the event.

Dolly Elliot, resident at Sunset Haven, said, “The Ladies Auxiliary is always so active here, they are always well intended and well received.”

