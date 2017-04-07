Revitalizing the Rink

The Alameda Recreation Board, with the help of community volunteers are working on a revitalization project to update the Alameda rink. The rink floor and original ice system, installed in the mid 1980s was originally estimated to last 20 years. Now at over 30 years old, the rink was in desperate need of an update.

The Recreation Board began the project immediately following the end of hockey season with demolition of the ice, boards and bleachers. The rink floor is being demolished this week with volunteers cutting the cement to be removed.

The new rink floor will house the glycol lines within the cement which will allow for a faster thaw and drying times in order to have the rink available for use in the summer months. The boards and bleachers will also be replaced.

