Ready, set, race

Beavers, Cubs and Scouts showcase pinewood derby cars and semis

The Oxbow Scouts hosted their pinewood derby car and semi race last weekend. Beaver buggies were on display made by the Beavers. The cubs displayed their cub cars. The scouts showcased their talents with semis with very intricate and detailed designs.

The cub cars and scout semis have weight requirements that must be met by each participant. The children are given the same materials and have the creative freedom to make their car or semi how they like so long as it meets those weight requirements.

