My big, fat, Greek Alameda ladies’ night

Dressed in their best wedding and formal gowns, women from around the community gathered Saturday night for drinks, food, music and dancing to the theme of “My Big, Fat, Greek Wedding” for the Alameda Ladies Night. Cocktail and a waiter auction kicked off the night with supper and a fashion show following.

The fashion show was presented by King’s Department Store featuring products from Kings as well as 121 Main. Various community members modeled for the fashion show, including a multigenerational family group.

There were 13 tables in attendance, accounting for more than 110 ladies. The ladies each received goodie bags as well as a King’s Department Store gift card, as well as chances to win the various prizes and raffle items.

