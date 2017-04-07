Children learn Easter story

St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Oxbow saw over 65 children in attendance for their Easter VBS (Vacation Bible School) event last week. The children are invited for a one-day celebration of the Easter story as presented by the church. The children have snacks, crafts, songs, games and hear the Easter story. New families are even given a gift of “Resurrection Easter Eggs” to take home that tell the story with small tokens in colorful Easter eggs. The children are also gifted an Easter story book.

To read more on this and other stories, grab your copy of the Oxbow-Carnduff Herald Gazette today!