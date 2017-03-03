Tea and dessert for a teddy bear

By Taylor Sabourin

Sunset Haven in Carnduff was a hotspot for activity where their annual Tele-Miracle tea and dessert fundraiser was held. Staff members Teresa Kyle and Melissa Teetaert were responsible for organizing the event.

Kyle couldn’t remember just how long the home has been holding the event but said, “We’ve been doing it for a lot of years.”

The sit-down was open to the community members, residents, and family and was by donation at the door.

Tele-Miracle donated prizes to be drawn during the event including; a teddy bear, T-shirt and baseball cap. Kyle commented on the usual success of the event stating, “We usually have a full house.”

