Oxbow Huskies playoff series update

By Taylor Sabourin

The Oxbow Huskies saw a shutout loss to the Bienfait Coalers in their last game of the playoff series.

The Huskies had traveled to Bienfait for the third matchup in the series in hopes of grabbing a win and staying in the game.

The Coalers took their first goal early in the first period. The Huskies battled for a goal, forcing the Coalers to play defense for the rest of the period.

Bienfait didn’t get a chance to grab a second goal until over half way through the second as the Huskies fought hard to maintain puck control.

For more, see the print or online edition of the Herald-Gazette.