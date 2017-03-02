A poker hand fundraiser

By Taylor Sabourin

The Southeast Saskatchewan Stubble Jumpers club hosted their annual derby over the weekend leaving the communities buzzing with sledding activity.

The event was used as a fundraiser to fund the maintenance of the 391 kilometers of a public trial in the area.

Krista Johnson, secretary for the club said, “The main goal each year for us is to raise awareness of our clubs the need for volunteers to maintain the trails.”

The club relies on volunteers to run the groomer up and down the trails to keep them in good riding condition, which can take up to 40 hours a week.

“This was not an easy job this year after not having snow for the last two volunteers,” said Johnson.

