A family-filled long weekend

By Taylor Sabourin

The Expressway Family Centre spent the Family Day weekend creating events to bring the community together.

On Sunday a group of nine, led by Mike and Margaret Ricard, participated in a soup making class. The Ricard’s were once the owners of Happy Fridays Café in Alameda. The group worked together to make their own versions of a cheddar vegetable soup.

Participants chopped, diced, and prepared a roux together using homegrown vegetables from the Ricard’s own garden.

The group work side-by-side in one of the first cooking classes that will be starting up in the spring; including an Indian cuisine class at the Expressway Family Center. After the class finished their masterpieces, they all enjoyed a bowl together.

