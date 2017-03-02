A family-filled long weekend

By Taylor Sabourin
The Expressway Family Centre spent the Family Day weekend creating events to bring the community together.
On Sunday a group of nine, led by Mike and Margaret Ricard, participated in a soup making class. The Ricard’s were once the owners of Happy Fridays Café in Alameda. The group worked together to make their own versions of a cheddar vegetable soup.
Participants chopped, diced, and prepared a roux together using homegrown vegetables from the Ricard’s own garden.
The group work side-by-side in one of the first cooking classes that will be starting up in the spring; including an Indian cuisine class at the Expressway Family Center. After the class finished their masterpieces, they all enjoyed a bowl together.
