A community lunch

By Taylor Sabourin

The Glen Ewen Communiplex Board continues to host its soup and sandwich fundraiser on Wednesdays. The board serves homemade soups and desserts to raise money for the building.

President of the board, Denise Allum explains the funds are for, “general updates, maintenance on the building.”

The board will use the funds raised so far and from the next six luncheons to keep the building fit for the use of the community. As it is two different 4-H clubs use the space, as well as it being available to the community to rent out.

