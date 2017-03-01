A long shot in the theatre basement

By Taylor Sabourin

The Antler River Archery held an in-house tournament to show off and practice their skills.

The event was started last year and Annette Brown, JOP coordinator for the club said, “We just want everyone to come out and shoot.”

The club spends its week practicing three nights for six hours with coaches Joe Marcil and Sherman Brown, who also happens to be president of the club.

“I started archery quite a few years ago just because the regional games started here,” said Mr. Brown. “I went to my first Regional game after shooting two rounds before hand and I won a gold medal. I’ve been hooked ever since.”

The President/Coach takes serious pride in his club members and enjoys watching them learn and grow as archers.

“I love teaching the kids. The only thing that makes me better at scoring is teaching.”

