New lagoon on the way for Carnduff

The mayor of Carnduff is looking back on a snowy Christmas and ahead to some new projects in 2017.

This coming spring, Carnduff residents will see construction begin on a new lagoon, directly north of the current one.

The announcement was made in November 2016. Mayor Ross Apperly said the existing lagoon has been undersized for many years, as the town continued to expand. Applerly added that the current lagoon is located too close to town.

A portion of the funding for the $8.56 million Carnduff Wastewater Treatment Lagoon is coming from the federal government in the amount of $2.8 million.

The lagoon construction is expected to start mid-May of this year, with a projected completion date sometime in March of 2018.

Apperly also mentioned that this years Canada Day celebrations will be expanded to recognize Canada 150. The town is waiting on grants before plans are announced.

Regarding the challenging winter and snow removal, Apperly said, “We’re fortunate to have a really good staff that helped out over Christmas. People just came together to help clear the streets.”

Apperly added the town foreman slept at the shop to be available to help.

Apperly said he and the town council want to do a better job of communication with residents.