Relationship with God requires belief and surrender

The day that the Church began one of Jesus’ disciples preached a sermon. God touched the hearts of many people because they believed what Peter spoke about the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. He shared that Jesus is God in human form, who died to save us from our sins.
The people responded. They cried out “What shall we do?” (Acts 2:37)
They believed what they heard but believing in Jesus requires more than intellectual assent.
Another Bible preacher wrote: “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that – and shutter.”
And, they are not going to Heaven. So, obviously, there is more needed than mental assent or knowing the facts.
Before and after the original sin that separated man from God, man believed in God. The problem is not a lack of belief, but instead, the lack of lordship.
To be truly born again and thus assured of eternity in Heaven with Jesus; in other words, restoring us to a right relationship with God, requires both belief and surrender to the Lordship of Jesus.
Jesus is Lord and not just Saviour. In fact, He cannot be your Saviour unless He is also your Lord.
So, “What shall we do?”