Relationship with God requires belief and surrender

New Hope Church

The day that the Church began one of Jesus’ disciples preached a sermon. God touched the hearts of many people because they believed what Peter spoke about the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus. He shared that Jesus is God in human form, who died to save us from our sins.

The people responded. They cried out “What shall we do?” (Acts 2:37)

They believed what they heard but believing in Jesus requires more than intellectual assent.

Another Bible preacher wrote: “You believe that there is one God. Good! Even the demons believe that – and shutter.”